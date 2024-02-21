Tyler Roy Tabbed Player of the Week

February 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #35 Tyler Roy!

Roy started in net on both Friday and Saturday night for the Dawgs, and put up great performances on both nights. In Roanoke's 7-0 beatdown of Evansville on Friday, the six-foot-two netminder recorded a 31-save shutout, the first shutout of his SPHL career. The Brighton, Michigan native was strong on Saturday night as well, stopping 38-of-41 shots as the Dawgs were edged out in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Thunderbolts. Roy made a combined 69 saves on 72 shots faced across the two nights, good enough for a .958 save percentage for the weekend!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.