Dawgs Sign Defenseman Quinn, Place Anderson and Kirkby on Team Suspension

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Troy Quinn. Additionally, forward Tyson Kirkby and defenseman Jesse Anderson have been placed on team suspension as they intend to return to the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears.

Quinn joins the Dawgs from the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-DIII), where he played for four seasons. The six-foot-four defenseman had two goals, 12 assists, and 38 penalty minutes in 71 career collegiate games. Before his college career, the Nepean, Ontario native suited up in six different junior leagues over four seasons - the BCHL, SJHL, NAHL, MJHL, CCHL, and the CCHL2. In 216 combined junior-level games, the left-shot blueliner recorded 19 goals, 63 assists, and 340 penalty minutes. Quinn will be the 14th player from Wisconsin-Superior in the past three seasons to appear in an SPHL game upon making his debut for the Dawgs.

Anderson is in his third year of professional hockey, and previously played in 28 games for Roanoke during the 2021-22 season, tallying three goals and three assists during his time as a Dawg. In three games this past weekend for the Dawgs, Anderson had one goal, one assist, and was a plus-three while on the ice. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native has played most of the past two seasons for the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, recording 20 goals and 49 assists in 66 games played mostly as a defenseman. Anderson also spent time with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in the second half of last season, putting up six goals and six assists in 27 games for Macon. The five-foot-eleven forward/defenseman previously played his college hockey at SUNY-Morrisville (NCAA-DIII), recording four goals and 14 assists in 64 college games. Anderson was teammates with several current and former Dawgs such as CJ Stubbs, Chris Vella, and Nick Devito.

Kirkby is also in his third year professionally, and played in a combined 27 SPHL games back in the 2021-22 season between the Fayetteville Marksmen and Evansville Thunderbolts. During that season in the SPHL, the six-foot forward notched six goals, 10 assists, and a plus-seven rating. This past weekend, Kirkby had two assists, seven penalty minutes, a fighting major, and a plus-two rating. The Prescott, Ontario native has spent his last two and a quarter seasons with the Black Bears, and has torn the league up with 67 goals and 80 assists in 106 total FPHL games, and was promoted from alternate captain to team captain this season. Kirkby is part of a long list of Dawgs to come from SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), including current head coach Dan Bremner, alternate captain Josh Nenadal, and forward Alex DiCarlo, as well as seven other former Dawgs such as Travis Broughman and Eric Witzel. During his time with Oswego, the left-shot forward notched eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night, February 23 at 8:00 P.M. EST at the Von Braun Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

