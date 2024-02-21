Rivermen Hosting Evansville on Friday Night

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (27-10-1-4) will host the Evansville Thunderbolts (17-21-2-1) on Friday night at Carver Arena before the Rivermen travel to Evansville on Saturday night. Friday's game, Peoria's first Scooby-Doo Night, will feature a 7:15 pm puck-drop.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting their first-ever Scooby-Doo Night, presented by Sun Collectors. The team will be wearing specialty Scooby-Doo uniforms that will be auctioned off after Friday night's game. In addition, the first 1000 fans at Carver Arena will receive a free Rivermen branded travel mug, courtesy of Wilson Services.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria is riding high following their home sweep of the Fayetteville Marksmen in three games. Their 4-0-1 record in their last five contests has catapulted the Rivermen to second place in the SPHL standings. Friday will be the final home meeting against the Thunderbolts this season for Peoria.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

The Rivermen will get the services back of forwards Alec Hagaman and Andrew Durham this weekend. The former completing his three-game suspension and the latter coming back from the injured reserve list. However, Peoria will be without the league's leading goal scorer Alec Baer, and the reigning SPHL Defenseman of the Year Zach Wilkie. Both were suspended following altercations last Saturday against the Marksmen. Baer was suspended three games (the first being served last Sunday) and Wilkie was suspended five games. The Rivermen are still without forward Tristan Trudel and defenseman Renat Dadadzhanov who are on the injured reserve list with upper and lower-body injuries respectively.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off of an emphatic three-game sweep of the Fayetteville Marksmen to take possession of second place in the SPHL. Peoria defeated the Marksmen 1-0, 5-1, and 3-2 respectively, out-scoring Fayetteville 9-3 on the weekend. Goaltender Nick Latinovich secured his fifth shutout of the season, while forward Jordan Ernst extended his point streak to six games.

WHO'S HOT?

Goaltender Nick Latinovich backstopped the Rivermen to two of their three victories last weekend, allowing only one goal while facing 39 shots in two games. He was named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week on Tuesday and leads all SPHL goaltenders in shutouts (5) this season while ranking second in total wins (18).

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

After a tough start to February, the Thunderbolts have been buoyed as of late by two post-regulation victories over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Birmingham Bulls. Both of these triumphs came on the road as the Thunderbolts are just a point away from overtaking the Pensacola Ice Flyers for seventh place in the standings.

