Tyler Phillips Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks right-hander Tyler Phillips has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, for April 15-21, the league announced today.

The Lumberton, N.J. native went seven strong innings in his start this week at Salem, giving up no runs on six hits, he walked one, while striking out a season-high, six batters.

Phillips has been outstanding for the Wood Ducks through three starts this season. He has yet to allow a run, walking just one, over 19 innings of work. He has given up just 11 hits, while striking out 13. Phillips anchors a starting rotation for the Woodies that has been excellent as a staff, finishing off a 6-1 road trip on Sunday, on which the starters pitched to a 1.91 ERA.

The right-hander leads the Carolina League in ERA, and is the only qualifier with mark below 2.00. He also ranks among league leaders in OBA (1st, .172), WHIP (1st, 0.63), and innings pitched (4th, 19.0), and just two of his hits allowed, have gone for extra bases.

Originally a 16th round selection by the Rangers in 2015, Phillips was named the organization's Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season, boasting a 2.67 ERA over 128.0 innings for Single-A Hickory. Phillips walked just 14, while striking out 124. He was also named a South Atlantic League mid-season All-Star, in addition to being recognized as a Class-A All-Star by Baseball America.

