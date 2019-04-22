Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (April 22 at Wilmington)

Following their four-game series at Potomac, the Dash now kick off a three-game set against Wilmington on Monday at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m..

______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (8-10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-7)

RHP Blake Battenfield (0-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. LHP J.C. Cloney (1-1, 3.09 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - Frawley Stadium (Wilmington, Del.)

Game #19 (Away Game #12)

DASH FALL 7-1 IN SERIES FINALE

Thanks to an 11-hit effort from the Potomac offense, the Nationals earned a series split with a 7-1 win over the Dash on Sunday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium. The P-Nats plated two in the third against John Parke, followed by four runs in the fifth. The Dash plated their lone run of the game in the sixth via a Nick Madrigal RBI single, but Winston mustered just five hits in the loss.

LA PANTERA RULED DAY-TO-DAY

The White Sox announced that Luis Robert was removed from Saturday's game two at Potomac for precautionary reasons due to soreness in his left hand. He is currently day-to-day with a contusion. Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14. Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 15 games played, he is 28-for-59 with six homers, 18 RBIs and a batting line of .475/.530/.915. He has also already posted 11 multi-hit games this year. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, hits, home runs, runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox.

WE SOMEHOW MEET AGAIN

Following their series against Potomac, the Dash now kick off a three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, a team they have already faced six times this season. Wilmington swept the Dash in a three-game set at Frawley Stadium from April 8-10, and the Blue Rocks took two of three against Winston-Salem from April 15-17 at BB&T Ballpark. The lone win for the Dash in the series came on April 15, when the club rallied back from a four-run deficit to come out with a 9-8 victory. The Blue Rocks, who have not made the postseason since 2015, currently have the best record in the Northern Division at 11-7. The team is second in wins in the CL behind Down East.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Despite celebrating his 29th birthday last Monday, Jirschele is still the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

COWBOY UP

Right-hander Blake Battenfield, who is a third generation Oklahoma State Cowboy, gets the ball on Monday. Last Wednesday, Battenfield allowed just two unearned runs in seven innings of work against Wilmington. A 17th-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2017, Battenfield spent his first professional season in rookie-level Great Falls before starting the following season with Low-A Kannapolis. With the Intimidators in 2018, Battenfield earned a first-half South Atlantic League All-Star nod. For his efforts in the month of May in 2018, Battenfield was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

STARTING PITCHERS ON THIS TRIP

LHP Kyle Kubat on 4/18 at POT: 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 3BB, 2K; second victory of the season

LHP Cristian Castillo on 4/20 at POT (GM1): 4.0IP, 6H, 4R, 2HR, 1BB, 2K

RHP Lincoln Henzman on 4/20 at POT (GM2): 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 3K

LHP John Parke on 4/21 at POT: 4.2IP, 9H, 6R-ER, 1BB, 4K

DASH DOTS

This will be the Dash's last trip to Wilmington in 2019...Amazingly, Winston-Salem has not played a Southern Division team yet...The Dash will not do so until May 10 when they take on the Down East Wood Ducks at BB&T Ballpark.

