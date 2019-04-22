OF Alex Destino promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapoils

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- OF Alex Destino promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapoils

- OF Jordan George placed on the injured list

A 14th-round pick by the White Sox in 2017 out of the University of South Carolina, Destino posted a .371 on-base percentage with Kannapolis before being called up to Winston-Salem.

George, who hit a grand slam in game two of Saturday's doubleheader at Potomac, was posting a .265/.390/.412 batting line before this trip to the injured list.

The Dash's current roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with six on the injured list.

