Tyler Kobryn Returned to Marksmen from Everblades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of forward Tyler Kobryn from the Florida Everblades (ECHL).

Kobryn, 26, played three games for the 'Blades on loan from Fayetteville and scored one goal.

With the Marksmen this season, the alternate captain is tied for fourth in team scoring and has provided 22 (9G+13A) points in 23 games.

In an additional roster move Fayetteville has released goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones.

Kobryn and the Marksmen take to the ice Saturday at 6PM for Operation Sellout at the Crown Coliseum.

Tickets for Operation Sellout and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

