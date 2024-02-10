Spadafore, Britton Score First Goals in 4-2 Loss at Bulls

Pelham, Ala.: Despite having plenty of positives to take out of the game and the weekend, the Thunderbolts were forced to settle for a split of the weekend series against the Bulls, as Evansville fell 4-2 in Pelham on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Wednesday, February 14th against the Quad City Storm, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

The Bulls grabbed the lead early as Scott Donahue scored 1:06 into the first period. In the second period's opening minute, Carson Rose made it 2-0 Bulls with a power play goal. Evansville got one back later in the period as Jordan Spadafore scored his first professional goal at 14:17 from Brendan Harrogate and Nick Prestia. However, penalties haunted Evansville in the second period, and the Bulls got the two goal lead back as MacGregor Sinclair scored a power play goal to make it 3-1 Birmingham at 16:33. In the third period, Evansville pressed on several power play chances but could not find the back of the net for most of the way, before Rose scored again for the Bulls on a breakaway fresh from the penalty box at 13:04 to make it a 4-1 game. In one final positive, Evansville scored a power play goal with 5 seconds left in the game, as Kenny Britton scored his first professional goal at 19:55 from Aiden Wagner and Matt Dorsey to conclude the scoring at 4-2 Birmingham.

Spadafore and Britton picked up Evansville's goals, while Brendahn Brawley finished in goal with 40 saves on 44 shots. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet again on Monday, February 19th at Pelham Civic Complex.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale on Wednesday, February 14th. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

