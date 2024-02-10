Marksmen Beat Mayhem 3-1 in Front of 7,417, Complete Season Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen finished off their eight-game, season sweep of the Macon Mayhem in front of over 7,400 fans with a 3-1 win on Saturday at the Crown Coliseum.

Fayetteville sent the Crown into a frenzy at 4:32 into the first period when Dalton Hunter (5) finished off a cycle play at the side of the net. Skate Skalde (3) and Jestin Somero (2) closed in on a Macon clearing attempt and created the chance. Macon would answer just one minute and 25 seconds later, but later on, Fayetteville jumped ahead once more. The Mayhem found themselves in penalty trouble, and though Hunter was stopped on a penalty shot opportunity, they'd score shortly after another powerplay. Tyler Barrow (8) sent a puck into the top of the net with under three minutes left in the period after Matt Araujo (14) and John Moncovich (15) set up him from the point. The Marksmen took a 2-1 lead and 17-11 shot advantage into the second period.

The middle frame brought more success from the hometown team, and near the halfway point, the powerplay lit the lamp. Connor Fries (10) kept a puck along the wall and sent it to Justin Daly (5), who sniped in Fayetteville's third of the game. The Marksmen extended their shot totals to a 36-20 lead and powered to a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Neither side would light the lamp in the third, and Ryan Kenny secured the win with 11 additional saves for a game-total of 32, and the Marksmen completed their season-series sweep of the Mayhem. With the win, the Marksmen kept pace in second place in the SPHL standings.

Fayetteville returns to home ice with three straight games against the Quad City Storm February 23-25.

