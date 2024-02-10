Claeys Dazzles in Debut But Denied Dub

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Macon Mayhem would take to the Crown Coliseum ice looking to capture a little momentum against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Brody Claeys would make his Mayhem debut in net, but he would be rudely welcomed by Dalton Hunter who scored the game's opening goal. The Mayhem would answer right back though. Macon's trio of Joey Berkopec, David Nippard, and Michael McChesney would utilize all directions of the compass, passing north to south and east to west to set up McChesney for a one-timer to even the contest. Brody Claeys would settle well into the game making several stops to keep the game even on multiple penalty kills, even stopping a penalty shot from Hunter. Just a breath after Macon's second penalty kill, Tyler Barrow would strike to regain the Fayetteville advantage. Claeys would make 15/17 saves in the period to hold the 2-1 deficit.

The game would begin to get chippier in the second period as Brad Jenion began to use his size to impose his will on the opposition. Midway through the period, Fayetteville's Justin Daly would take advantage of a powerplay opportunity to double the lead for Fayetteville. Macon had a few chances in the period but would be unable to scratch anything across as Brody Claeys made 18 saves in the period.

Macon would put on the defensive clamps through the first part of the period, thanks in large part to domineering possession time in the Marksmen zone. Macon would continue to knock on the door the rest of the way, but the door never opened as the Mayhem fell 3-1. Brody Claeys would finish the night with 41 saves.

The Macon Mayhem will look toward a weekend series against the Knoxville Ice Bears up on Hockey Top. The Mayhem will return home to the Macon Coliseum on Monday, February 19th for a matchup with Roanoke. TICKETS FOR THAT ONE ARE JUST $5! Come join in on the fun; visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592 for tickets or more information.

