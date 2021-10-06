Two Travs Voted as League All-Stars

Two Arkansas Travelers, Julio Rodriguez and Darin Gillies, were named 2021 Double-A Central League Postseason All-Stars it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Voting was done by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media. The team consists of only 12 players (nine hitters, three pitchers) from the 10 clubs in the league.

Julio Rodriguez was selected as one of three outfielders on the league's team making his presence felt despite playing in only 46 games with Arkansas. Rodriguez missed about four weeks of the season to participate in the Olympics where he won a bronze medal playing for his native Dominican Republic. In his time with the Travelers, the 20-year old hit .362 with a .461 on-base percentage and .546 slugging percentage. After joining the club on June 29, he hit 11 doubles, seven home runs, drove in 26 runs, scored 35 runs and stole 16 bases in 20 attempts. Regarded as one of the top prospects across all of baseball, he is a native of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic and was signed by Seattle as an international free agent in 2017.

Darin Gillies was chosen as the lone relief pitcher on the All-Star squad. Gillies began the season with Arkansas and appeared in 22 games, throwing 23.1 innings and posting a 1.93 ERA with 30 strikeouts, 12 walks and a .175 opponent batting average. He had a 2-0 record and was a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities, leading the league in saves at the time of his promotion to Triple-A in late July. Originally a 10th round draft pick by Seattle in 2015 out of Arizona State, Gillies was signed again by the Mariners as a minor league free agent in March of 2021. This was his fourth season to pitch for the Travelers with a 3.32 career ERA over 92 games with the Travs.

Catcher MJ Melendez of Northwest Arkansas was voted as the league's Most Valuable Player, Cole Winn of Frisco was Pitcher of the Year, Wichita's Ramon Barrego was Manager of the Year and Bobby Witt, Jr. of Northwest Arkansas was selected as the top MLB prospect.

The Travelers' 2022 season begins next April with the home opener at Dickey-Stephens Park set for Monday, April 11.

The Travelers' 2022 season begins next April with the home opener at Dickey-Stephens Park set for Monday, April 11.

