The 14 Springfield Alumni on St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card Roster, Ranked by Games Played

October 6, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Out of the 26 names on Wednesday night's St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card roster, 14 are Springfield Cardinals alumni.

We're counting down through all 14 sorted by the least time spent in the 417 to the most.

14) Genesis Cabrera // 5 games // 2018

Stats: 5 GS, 1-3, 4.74 ERA, 24.1 IP, 21 K

13) Alex Reyes // 9 games // 2015, '18

Stats: 9 GS, 4-2, 2.55 ERA, 42.1 IP, 65 K

12) Jack Flaherty // 11 games // 2017, '21

Stats: 11 GS, 7-2, 1.74 ERA, 67.1 IP, 65 K

11) Dakota Hudson // 21 games // 2017, '21

Stats: 21 GS, 10-4, 2.36 ERA, 125.2 IP, 84 K

10) Lars Nootbaar // 33 games // 2019

Stats: .269 AVG, 25 H, .685 OPS

9) Juan Yepez // 36 games // 2019, '21

Stats: .252 AVG, 29 H, 6 2B, 7 HR, 19 R, 27 RBI, .830 OPS

8) Kodi Whitley // 37 games // 2019, '21

Stats: 1 GS, 2-6, 7 SV, 3.07 ERA, 44.0 IP, 54 K

7) Edmundo Sosa // 68 games // 2017-18

Stats: .272 AVG, 72 H, 17 2B, 7 HR, 34 R, 32 RBI, .729 OPS

6) Harrison Bader // 82 games // 2016

Stats: .282 AVG, 90 H, 12 2B, 4 3B, 16 HR, 48 R, 41 RBI, 11 SB, .848 OPS

5) Dylan Carlson // 108 games // 2019

Stats: .281 AVG, 117 H, 24 2B, 6 3B, 21 HR, 81 R, 59 RBI, 18 SB, .882 OPS

4) Matt Carpenter // 117 games // 2010, '12, '16, '19

Stats: .305 AVG, 132 H, 27 2B, 3 3B, 14 HR, 81 R, 57 RBI, 11 SB, .884 OPS

3) Andrew Knizner // 128 games // 2017-18

Stats: .317 AVG, 147 H, 26 2B, 11 HR, 66 R, 63 RBI, .813 OPS

2) Paul DeJong // 132 games // 2016

Stats: .260 AVG, 129 H, 29 2B, 2 3B, 22 HR, 62 R, 73 RBI, .784 OPS

1) Tommy Edman // 172 games // 2017-18

Stats: .282 AVG, 189 H, 35 2B, 5 3B, 8 HR, 91 R, 62 RBI, 32 SB, .718 OPS

