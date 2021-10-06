World Champions Bobblehead Collection- the Pitcher's Pack

October 6, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The sixth and final release in the Tulsa Drillers World Champions Bobblehead Collection features three players from the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster who made their impact on the mound during the World Series and in Tulsa.

The final trio of bobbleheads includes Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw & Victor Gonzalez. All three played crucial roles in the Dodgers six-game victory over Tampa Bay in the 2020 World Series.

Fans who purchase a six-ticket Field Reserved Flex Voucher package for 2022 for only $75 will receive all three bobbleheads free of charge. The bobblehead giveaway is limited to the first 250 purchasers. Five dollars from each purchase will be donated to the Tulsa Police Foundation.

Walker Buehler was the Dodgers #1 ranked prospect during his time in Tulsa in 2017. Buehler quickly established himself as one of Major League Baseballs' best young pitchers, especially in the 2020 postseason, as he started 5 games and was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

Clayton Kershaw, who made a memorable rehab appearance at ONEOK Field in 2019, accounted for half of the Dodgers' wins in the World Series, going a perfect 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his two starts. His second win came in the crucial Game 5 victory for the Dodgers.

Victor Gonzalez compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.23 ERA with the Drillers in 2019. He debuted with the Dodgers in 2020 and became an important bullpen piece in the postseason, earning the Game 6 win to secure the World Series victory.

This set is the six and final release in the Drillers World Champions Bobblehead Collection. A total of 13 players have been featured!

