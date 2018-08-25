Two-Run Homer in Ninth Not Enough

August 25, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





Eugene OR - It took 16 innings for the Dust Devils to break through the Eugene Emeralds pitching. It took just two more after that to take their first lead. The Emeralds were not done, scoring a pair in the ninth to tie it, but could not stop Tri-City in the eleventh and fell 5-4 in front of 3,556 at PK Park.

A lead-off single to left for Blake Hunt moved Michael Curry, the starting runner on second, to third. Stephen Ridings got the next two Dust Devils (13-15, 31-35) to strike out before Tyler Benson singled and drove in Curry to make it a 5-4 game.

With the Ems (13-16, 27-40) down two to start the ninth, Jonathan Sierra singled to lead off the inning. Levi Jordan struck out before Gustavo Polanco blasted his third home run of the year, a towering shot that landed in the right field bullpen tying the game 4-4.

Polanco needed to play hero because of what the Dust Devils did in the top half of the inning. Back-to-back base hits put runners on second and third before Sean Berry got a pair of outs. A walk loaded the bases for Kelvin Alarcon, who promptly singled and scored a pair.

It looked like it would be another win for Faustino Carrera as the young lefty cruised through six innings and befuddled Tri-City. But the Dust Devils had another thought in mind, scoring twice in the seventh to tie the game at two.

Casey Ryan came out of the pen for Carrera and ran into trouble with a runner on second at two outs. Ryan then hit Luis Asuncion before Tyler Benson drove a ball over Jonathan Sierra's head in right, one hopping the wall and scoring a pair to tie the game 2-2.

Ryan would pitch a perfect eighth inning to end his night, giving him two innings pitched with two hits and runs, and three strikeouts.

The Ems got on the board first with runs in the third and the fifth. Nelson Velazquez singled home Luis Vazquez in the third to make it 1-0 before Fernando Kelli doubled to score Vazquez in the fifth.

The Ems will look to take game three on Saturday with Riley Thompson taking the mound. Tri-City will counter with Cole Bellinger. Get tickets now at Emeraldsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.