Hops Win Second Straight over 'Sox

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Ryan Tufts two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Joey Rose with the only run of the game as the Hillsboro Hops made it two straight over the AquaSox with a 1-0 win on Friday night before a crowd of 3,508 at Ron Tonkin Field. Tufts single was the only hit for either team in the game with a runner in scoring position.

For the second night in a row the AquaSox were held to just four hits - all singles. It was the sixth shutout loss for the AquaSox this season.

AquaSox reliever Ivan Fortunato (4-3) turned in one of his better outings. He went 4 1/3 innings, allowed three hits, one run and struck out two. Everett starter Michael Plassmeyer was removed after a predetermined pitch limit. He blanked Hillsboro over 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four.

Five Hops pitchers combined to strikeout 13 AquaSox hitters. Justin Miller (3-0) earned the win in relief for Hillsboro. Josh Green worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

