Two-Out Runs Send Boomers to Third Straight Win

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers scored seven runs with two outs to rally to a 7-5 win over the Gateway Grizzlies in the opener of a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Gateway plated two runs with two outs in the first against Schaumburg starter Shumpei Yoshikawa. Opponents have scored in the first inning in all four games of the homestand. Blake Grant-Parks knocked home Blake Berry with a two-out single in the bottom of the second to put the Boomers on the board. Gateway countered with single runs in the third and fourth to open a 4-1 edge.

Wyatt Stapp walked with two outs in the fourth and scored on a single from Grant-Parks. Trailing 4-2, the Boomers took advantage of an error with two outs in the sixth to plate five runs and grab the win. Grant-Parks knocked home the first run with a double to deep left. Alec Craig followed with a two-run single to tie the score. Braxton Davidson extended his on-base streak to 45 with an authoritative two-run homer to left, his 16th of the year.

Yoshikawa earned the win by working six innings. The righty set the single season record for strikeouts by fanning seven to surpass Gunnar Kines on the night Kines set the league record for strikeouts. Yoshikawa owns 114 strikeouts this season, bettering the mark of 112 set in 2019. Miguel Reyes worked the seventh, Kristian Scott the eighth and Darrell Thompson tallied his 14th save.

The offense recorded 12 hits in the win. Grant-Parks and William Salas logged three each in the bottom two spots of the lineup. Stapp tallied two from the seventh slot as the bottom three accounted for eight hits and four runs scored.

