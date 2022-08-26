Dawson Sends Boomers to Series Win

August 26, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Chase Dawson hit a walk-off grand slam on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers stole two-of-three from the Washington Wild Things at Wintrust Field by scoring an 8-4 win on Thursday.

Washington scored in the first inning for the third time in the series but the Boomers took a brief 2-1 lead in the fourth on homers from Mike Hart and Clint Hardy. Washington responded instantly with three runs in the fifth before the Boomers tied the contest in the bottom of the fifth. Neither team scored again until the Boomers loaded the bases for Dawson with two outs in the ninth.

Luis Perez started and worked 4.1 innings. Thomas Nicoll struck out three in 1.2 innings and Jake Joyce tossed three innings to earn the win.

The Boomers (48-38) continue the homestand tomorrow night when Gateway visits at 6:30pm for the final regular season Friday night home game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 10th Anniversary Team Card Set on a FAN APPRECIATION FRIDAY - Extra giveaways and games throughout the night along with a postgame fireworks display. Don't miss your chance to see one of the final games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.