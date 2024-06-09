Two-out Runs Doom AppleSox Saturday

June 9, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Victoria HarbourCats scored seven two-out runs to defeat the Wenatchee AppleSox, 9-6, on Saturday night at Royal Athletic Park.

Antonio Gianni launched two home runs as part of a three-hit night. He crushed a 343-foot two-run shot in the fourth and then a 374-foot blast off the scoreboard on the first pitch of the eighth inning. Aidan Dougherty led off the ninth with a 379-foot solo shot for his first long ball of the summer.

Kade Benavidez also recorded two hits with an RBI single in the first and a double in the second. He got the scoring started with his team-leading ninth RBI of the summer two batters after Dougherty opened the night with a first-pitch swinging double.

Benavidez scored a run via a one-out double and then an error two batters later to tie the game up in the fifth. Victoria took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame on a two-out bases-clearing double to make it 7-4.

The HarbourCats scored two runs with two outs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-1 lead before the AppleSox erased it briefly in the fifth. Victoria added two runs in the seventh on a one-out 2-RBI single before Wenatchee solo home runs in the eighth and ninth.

The two teams match up Sunday afternoon at 1:05 in the rubber match and final game of the AppleSox' six-game road trip before facing Bellingham at home on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.