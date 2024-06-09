Two-out Runs Doom AppleSox Saturday
June 9, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Victoria HarbourCats scored seven two-out runs to defeat the Wenatchee AppleSox, 9-6, on Saturday night at Royal Athletic Park.
Antonio Gianni launched two home runs as part of a three-hit night. He crushed a 343-foot two-run shot in the fourth and then a 374-foot blast off the scoreboard on the first pitch of the eighth inning. Aidan Dougherty led off the ninth with a 379-foot solo shot for his first long ball of the summer.
Kade Benavidez also recorded two hits with an RBI single in the first and a double in the second. He got the scoring started with his team-leading ninth RBI of the summer two batters after Dougherty opened the night with a first-pitch swinging double.
Benavidez scored a run via a one-out double and then an error two batters later to tie the game up in the fifth. Victoria took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame on a two-out bases-clearing double to make it 7-4.
The HarbourCats scored two runs with two outs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-1 lead before the AppleSox erased it briefly in the fifth. Victoria added two runs in the seventh on a one-out 2-RBI single before Wenatchee solo home runs in the eighth and ninth.
The two teams match up Sunday afternoon at 1:05 in the rubber match and final game of the AppleSox' six-game road trip before facing Bellingham at home on Tuesday night.
