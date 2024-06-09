Bats Come Alive on Fireworks Night, HarbourCats Level the Series with 9-6 Win

VICTORIA, B.C. - The post-game fireworks show was not the only explosive at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. The Victoria HarbourCats offense exploded for nine runs, taking the win 9-6.

It was a patient approach early from the Cats as they scored their first two runs on a bases-loaded walk and hit by pitch. Wenatchee AppleSox starter Samuel Round threw 35 pitches before being replaced after pitching just two-thirds of the first inning.

The HarbourCats extended their lead in the second inning to 4-1 with Camden Sos (TCU) and Cam Schneider (Fresno State) both with two-out RBI singles.

Left fielder Manny Ramirez Jr. dives in an attempt to make the catch (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

Starting pitcher Malik Harris (University of Memphis) pitched into the fourth inning in his second Cats start, giving up three earned runs on four hits, and striking out two.

The AppleSox clawed their way back into the game off the back of a two-run home run by Antonio Gianni in the fourth, and tying the game 4-4 in the fifth.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Cats leadoff man Garrett Teunissen (Cal State San Marcos) came up to the plate with the bases loaded and hit a bullet into the right-centre gap to score three with a triple, making it 7-4.

After his brother Lucas made his HarbourCats debut in last night's game, debutant Manny Ramirez Jr. put the game beyond doubt in the seventh inning with his first hit of the season, a single up the middle scoring two more runs, making it a 9-4 ballgame.

North Saanich's Jacob Thompson (Minot State) and Victoria's Owen Luchies (Long Island University) pitched in relief, with Luchies striking out three over two shutout innings. Holden Hess (ULM) and Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) made their HarbourCats debut out of the bullpen, with Hawkinson striking out the last two batters of the game to give his team the victory.

HarbourCats have stolen six bases in back-to-back games this series (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

The series is up for grabs tomorrow at 1:05 PM. Victoria native Jack Finn is your projected starting pitcher. Get tickets for the rubber match at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

