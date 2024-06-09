AppleSox's Big Sixth Inning Proves the Difference, Beat the HarbourCats 5-2

June 9, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats offence could not string hits together consistently as they dropped the series finale to the Wenatchee AppleSox 5-2.

Victoria native Jack Finn (pictured below) started his second game of the season and was locked in early. The Illinois State freshman faced the minimum in his three innings, striking out four, and giving up zero hits.

Camden Sos (TCU) gave the Cats a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a two-out double down the line in left. Sos contributed in all facets of the game, flashing the leather on a line drive in the fourth, and catching a runner sleeping for an unassisted double play in the fifth. The infielder from Alpine, California was not done impacting the game there. After a walk in the sixth inning, he stole second and third, where he ended up scoring due to an errant throw into left field by AppleSox catcher Joe Scheffler.

Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) pitched two scoreless innings in the fourth and the fifth, giving up zero hits.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) retired the first two hitters in the sixth inning before getting himself into trouble. Left-hander Spencer Hatch (Tarleton State) came in to pitch with runners on the corners but walked Max Hartman to load the bases. Kade Benavidez then cleared the bases with a double over the head of right fielder Lucas Ramirez. Antonio Gianni was up next and drove Benavidez in with a double of his own to give the AppleSox a 4-1 lead.

That score line proved too big of a mountain to climb for the Cats offence as they were unable to get anything going late in the game. Benavidez closed out the last three innings on the bump for the Sox, striking out four and giving up zero runs.

Canadian Paralympic Gold Medalist Tyler Tucker threw out the first pitch after skydiving onto the field pre-game (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

West Coast League Stories from June 9, 2024

