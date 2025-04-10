Returnees Finn, Sami and TCU, Tide Players Highlight Latest HarbourCats Signees

VICTORIA, B.C. - There may not be a better team nickname in all of sports than that of TCU -- The Horned Frogs. And three of those Horned Frogs will be with the Victoria HarbourCats this summer.

Catcher Jacob Silva and pitchers Andrew Carter and Thomas Bridges have been added to head coach Todd Haney's roster for this summer, which the HarbourCats will start on the road in Kelowna on May 30 -- less than two months away. TCU provided right-hander Carson Cormier, a WCL all-star and Pitcher of the Year, to the HarbourCats in 2024.

The home opener is June 6 with the Port Angeles Lefties at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP.

"It's always good to add top young talent from a great program like TCU, which sees the value in the competition we get to face in the West Coast League on a daily basis," said Haney, the 2023 WCL coach of the year, now in his fifth season as head coach of the HarbourCats.

Also added today are local pitcher Jack Finn, in his third season with the HarbourCats, and Victoria Golden Tide outfielder Dominic Biello, who is having a breakout season with the CCBC program in Victoria. Righty Jalen Sami, who was a valuable asset of

out the bullpen before starting a playoff game for Victoria in 2024, also returns.

"Having Jack Finn return with the strides he's made at the D1 level, will be great for the staff as well," said Haney. "He really enjoys working with our pitching coach, Scott Anderson."

Announced today:

LHP Jack Finn, Illinois State, 6-2/185, L/L, Victoria

OF Dominic Biello, Victoria Golden Tide, 6-0/200, R/R, Victoria

RHP Jalen Sami, Victoria Golden Tide, 5-10/170, R/R, Burnaby

RHP Andrew Carter, TCU, 6-2/192, R/R, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

RHP Tommy Bridges, TCU, 5-11/190, R/R, Los Angeles

C Jacob Silva, TCU, 5-10/203, S/R, San Antonio, TX

Finn, a product of the Victoria Eagles, had an impressive showing for the HarbourCats late in the 2023 season, before heading to Normal, Illinois and Illinois State. The sophomore is used as a lefty out of the pen by head coach Steve Holm, but started seven games among his nine appearances in summer of 2024 in Victoria, going 0-2 with a 3.96 ERA -- 16 strikeouts and 23 hits allowed in 25 innings.

Biello, who attends UVic, is tied for the Tide team lead in home runs with two this spring, batting .318, with a team-high nine runs batted in, along with three doubles. An Eagles product, Biello is a leader for the Tide, usually batting second in the order -- also a strong defender in the outfield.

Sami, from Burnaby, took the winter off to rest, rehab and strengthen his pitching arm but will be ready by late May. He made nine appearances for the HarbourCats in 2024, giving up just 10 hits in 16.1 innings, walking only two hitters.

Silva hit .375 in his high school career before joining his older brother Anthony at TCU. Jacob was a stellar student-athlete at Clark HS, recognized for his academics and named a unanimous all-district player. He won the Texas 6A Student Athlete Award in 2024.

Carter had three no-hitters in high school and was first-team all-conference in his last two years of prep baseball. He is a freshman at TCU, as is Bridges, who had a record 0.59 ERA in high school, earning an invite to the Perfect Game national showcase.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

