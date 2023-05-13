Two-Out Magic in Seventh Steers Aces to Series-Clinching Win Over Tacoma

Tacoma, WA - Buddy Kennedy's two-out single and steal in the seventh catalised the Reno Aces (22-16) in a 5-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (18-20) Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The win clinched the series for the Aces.

With the game tied at three and Kennedy at second, P.J. Higgins walked in front of Dominic Canzone, who delivered the go-ahead hit. Tristin English then snuck a hard-hit knock inside the first base line, scoring Higgins and giving Reno a 5-3 lead.

Kennedy and Canzone both tallied three hits while Jake Hager added two, including a second inning RBI double to put the Aces in front 1-0. Jake McCarthy contributed two hits and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.

Tyler Gilbert struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Gilbert has struck out 23 in his last 15 1/3 innings and owns a 2.93 ERA in that span. Zach McAllister and Luis Frías combined to shut things down in the late innings.

The seven game series concludes Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-5, RBI

- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-5, SB

- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, BB, SB

- Tyler Gilbert: 2.2 IP, 0 R/ER, 3 K

- Zach McAllister: 1.2 IP, 0 R/ER, K

