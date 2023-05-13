Sacramento Clinches Series Win in 3-2 Victory

The Sacramento River Cats clinch a series win with a 3-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night, as they have taken four of the first five games. The River Cats took a 1-0 lead in the first on an unearned run, but the Bees evened it up in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Michael Stefanic. Stefanic's hit extended his current hitting streak to thirteen games and his on-base streak to 42 game, one shy of the franchise record. Sacramento took the lead with two runs in the sixth off of Salt Lake reliever Robinson Pina (0-1) on two hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

The Bees opened the ninth with a pair of walks. One out later, Jared Oliva hit a comebacker to the mound and pitcher Joey Marciano tried to start a double play, but threw the ball into centerfield to bring home a run and leave runners at first and third with one out. David Fletcher bounced into a game ending double play to give Sacramento the win. In the second game of his rehab assignment, Jared Walsh went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, while Trey Cabbage added a pair of hits.

