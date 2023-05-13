Scheiner's 12th HR (3rd in MiLB) Not Enough on Saturday Crowd of 6,821 Was Largest of 2023 at Cheney Stadium

Tacoma Rainiers' Jake Scheiner at bat

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-20) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Reno Aces (22-16) on Saturday evening at Cheney Stadium, in the penultimate game of a weeklong series. Reno has won four of six heading into Sunday's matinee.

The two clubs traded two runs in the second inning. Former Rainier (2021) Jake Hager ripped an RBI double, and scored a batter later on a Dominic Miroglio RBI single. Tacoma struck back in the home half, when Jake Scheiner smashed his team-leading 12th homer around the left field foul pole, with Mike Ford (walk) on base. Only two players in Minor League Baseball have more home runs than Scheiner, both at Triple-A; Salt Lake's Jo Adell (13) and Luken Baker of Memphis (14).

The Rainiers went ahead 3-2 in the third after Cooper Hummel was hit by a pitch with one out and stole second base (team-leading 8th SB). He scored on a Brian O'Keefe RBI single. The Aces tied it in the fifth with the aid of two one-out singles; P.J. Higgins drove in the run with a sac fly.

Right-hander Konner Wade turned in a quality start for Tacoma, logging six complete innings while allowing three earned runs. Wade threw 86 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Still square 3-3 in the seventh, Reno managed three base hits and a walk after there was nobody on and two out; Buddy Kennedy (single, SB) scored as did Higgins (walk). Dominic Canzone and Tristin English drove in runs to go ahead 5-3.

The homestand finale will be on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. RHP Jose Rodriguez (Tacoma) and LHP Blake Walston (Reno) is the starting pitching matchup, for a 1:35 PT first pitch.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

