Oklahoma City Tops Round Rock in Pitchers' Duel

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-11) kept charging on with a 2-1 win over the Round Rock Express (21-16) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond, bringing their series lead to 5-0 as they look for a six-game sweep tomorrow.

Round Rock starter RHP James Marvel (0-1, 4.00) went home with the loss after allowing the two Dodgers runs to score during his 6.0-inning start. Marvel's outing saw five hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter RHP Robbie Erlin (2-1, 7.71) claimed the win with 5.0 innings that saw one run, four hits and five punchouts. Dodgers RHP Nick Robertson earned a save thanks to a shutout ninth inning and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Dodgers scored first and took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. C Hunter Feduccia and 1B Ryan Ward hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Feduccia scored on a Yonny Hernández groundout before Ward came home as DH Steven Duggar singled.

Express RF Sandro Fabian made it a 2-1 game in the fifth with a solo home run onto the left field berm.

The teams combined to put 12 runners on base during the final four innings, but neither could add to their total.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock was held scoreless for 18.0 straight innings spanning three games before RF Sandro Fabian's solo home run during Saturday's fifth inning. The most recent Express run had come during the fourth inning on Thursday, May 11.

Express 1B Justin Foscue made his first career start at first base on Saturday after never having played the position either in college or professionally. Foscue hit 1-for-3 and recorded 10 putouts along with three assists. The infielder was also part of two double plays, including a 1-3 lineout double play.

Relievers LHP Taylor Hearn and LHP Lucas Jacobsen finished the night with scoreless outings. Hearn tossed 1.2 innings and one strikeout while Jacobsen threw 1.1 innings.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City close out their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Cody Bradford (5-1, 0.91) and Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (2-2, 4.20) are currently slated to face off on the mound in a rematch of game one. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. CT.

