River Cats Roll To An 8-4 Win Over Bees

May 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Sacramento River Cats scored early and often, as they rolled to an 8-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night. Sacramento jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with only one of the runs being earned. Preston Palmeiro led off the third with his first home run of the season that he hit over the 403 foot mark in straightaway center field to get the Bees back to within two, but Sacramento took control with five runs in the bottom of the third off of Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg (1-3).

The Bees would plate three runs in the 7th on an RBI single by Palmeiro and a two run double by Jared Oliva, but that would be the end of the scoring. Palmeiro led Salt Lake with two hits and two runs batted in, while Oliva added one hit and two RBI. Jacob Webb, Gerardo Reyes and Cam Vieaux each came out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless inning. The Salt Lake relief corps has not allowed a run in its last eight innings of work. Angels' first baseman Jared Walsh began a Major League injury rehab assignment and went 0 for 2 with two walks.

