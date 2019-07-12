Two More Added to Walleye Roster

Toledo, OH - Forward Brett Boeing and defenseman Connor Schmidt have agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-20 season.

Schmidt joined the Walleye during last season (signed on December 26, 2018) after appearing in 16 games for Huntsville in the SPHL where he scored nine goals with four assists and 38 penalty minutes. With Toledo, the 25-year-old skated in 27 games for the Walleye with a pair of goals plus a pair of assists to go along with 38 penalty minutes. He also played as a plus six for Toledo. Prior to his pro career, Schmidt spent four years in college with two years at Ferris State while one each at Arizona State and Utica. In 83 colligate games, he scored five goals with 17 assists and 120 penalty minutes.

"We saw what Connor can do during his time with us last season and we can see the growth and potential he has," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "Brett is coming off of a career best season in college and should be a nice player up front for the Walleye."

Boeing joins Toledo after completing his college career at UMass-Amherst that included career highs with 41 games played this past season, 10 goals and nine assists while playing as a plus 12. His efforts helped the Minutemen to the Hockey East Regular Season Championships. The 5'8", 187 pound forward started his college days playing one season at Michigan Tech in 2015-16. In total, he appeared in 101 college games with 37 points (14G, 23A) and 52 penalty minutes.

