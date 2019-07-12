Grizzlies Sign 4 Players for 2019-2020 Season

July 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced the signings of Defenseman Taylor Richart and Forwards Mike Economos, Mitch Maxwell and Tanner Nagel.

The 2019-2020 season will be the 4th year for Taylor Richart in a Grizzlies uniform. Richart had 8 goals and 23 assists for Utah in the 2018-2019 season. He was 1 of 2 Grizzlies players to appear in all 72 regular season games last season as well as all 5 playoff games. Richart has 32 goals and 60 assists in 3 seasons for Utah.

Mike Economos had 11 goals and 8 assists in 48 games for the Grizzlies in the 2018-2019 season. He had 1 goal and 1 assists in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs for Utah.

Mitch Maxwell will be entering his 3rd season for the Grizzlies. He had 5 goals and 6 assists in 29 games last season including 2 goals in Utah's 4-2 win over Idaho on February 9th to complete a 3 game sweep.

Tanner Nagel had 1 assist in 9 games for Utah in the 2018-2019 season. Before joining the Grizzlies he played in 65 games for the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, scoring 13 goals and 10 assists. Nagel is 21 years old and played in the WHL for 4 seasons.

Fun facts: The Grizzlies have reached the postseason in 11 of their last 12 seasons. Taylor Richart had 4 assists in 5 games for Utah in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Mike Economos scored 11 goals for the Grizz in the 2018-2019 season. That matched the previous high for Economos, who scored 11 goals for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen in the 2017-2018 season. Mitch Maxwell has 9 goals and 13 assists for the Grizzlies in 49 games over the past 2 seasons. Tanner Nagel tied for 2nd on his WHL's Swift Current Broncos team in goals (13) in the 2018-19 season. Nagel made his professional debut for the Grizzlies on March 18, 2019 vs Rapid City.

