Scoring Sensation Kamerin Nault Re-Ups with Greenville

July 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Arguably, no rookie was as productive as forward Kamerin Nault in 2019. The Winnipeg native has agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season.

The Winnipeg native finished his career at the University of Manitoba after three seasons and never looked back. He posted 21 points in his first 20 pro games- 12 of them goals. He shot a blisteringly high 19.6% on the year, which led the team.

His incredible accomplishments, including a hat trick, seven multi-point games and four multi-goal games, netted him a professional tryout with his hometown club, the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. In just one game with the team, he notched a multi-point game, including his first AHL goal, on April 9.

Nault, just 23 years of age, made many a dazzling play. One of them found the top spot on ESPN's SportsCenter after a deke, followed by a spin-o-rama assist on a tap-in goal by Michael Pelech against the Norfolk Admirals in April.

Even after missing a month due to an injury, Nault could not be cooled off. He scored his first career hat trick against the Kansas City Mavericks, which included the insurance goal in a 5-3 win on March 21.

Nault did most of his damage at even strength. 10 of his 12 goals were at 5-on-5. He showed discipline throughout his 20-game tenure by only committing four minor penalties.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

