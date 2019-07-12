Worcester Railers Re-Sign Drew Callin and Ross Olsson for 2019-20 Season

July 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders(@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has re-signed forward Drew Callin (@d_callin16) and forward Ross Olsson (@rolsson17) for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old Callin scored in his pro debut with the Railers last season on Mar. 23, 2019 and went on to play six games scoring three goals and adding one assist (3-1-4). The Middleton, WI native played four years at Bentley University (2015-19) playing in 141 games scoring 28 goals and 62 assists for 90 points (28-62-90). During his senior season he set career highs in goals (10), assists (25), and points (35). The 6-foot-3, 205lb forward was awarded Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Best Defensive Forward last year.

"We are very excited to have Drew back in Worcester for his first pro season," Russell said. "Our fans will love watching Drew as he is a big forward that can play both ends of the ice very well and has a very good shot."

The 24-year-old Olsson not only scored a goal in his pro debut with the Railers last season on Mar. 9, 2019 and also picked up his first fighting major. The North Billerica, MA native skated in seven games for Worcester last season scoring two goals and two assists (2-2-4) while adding 16 penalty minutes. Olsson played four years at Endicott College (2015-19) playing in 94 games scoring 55 goals and 79 assists (55-79-134). The 6-foot-4, 215lb forward ranks first all-time in Endicott history in points, assists, and power play goals.

"Ross is another player that we are very excited to have in Worcester for his first full pro season," Russell said. "Ross is a big body and finishes his checks with a heavy shot that finds the back of the net."

The Railers now have six players signed for the 2019-20 season as Callin and Olsson join Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Bobby Shea, and Kyle McKenzie as the signees.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.