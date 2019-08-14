Two-Hit Shutout Gem for Cutters Pitching Trio

Auburn, N.Y. - The Crosscutters fired their third nine-inning shutout of the season with a two-hitter on Wednesday in a 4-0 victory at the Auburn Doubledays. Erik Miller, Junior Tejada (W, 2-0) and Jose Conopoima combined on the sparking performance.

The left-hander Miller started and racked up seven strikeouts for his second game in a row. The fourth-round selection out of Stanford snagged four strikeouts in the fourth inning when a dropped third strike for a wild pitch allowed a batter to reach base.

Lefty Junior Tejada spun no-hit ball from the fifth through the seventh with two walks and righty Jose Conopoima wrapped it up with two innings of one-hit pitching in the eighth and ninth. Tejada has been part of all three of the team's nine-inning shutouts this season.

Auburn's Caldioli Sanfler singled to lead-off the first and then the Doubledays did not acquire another hit until there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth on a single by Jeremy Ydens. In between it was flat-out shut-down mode for Williamsport pitching.

Hunter Hearn banged a two-run double to the gap in the fifth and D.J. Stewart drove a two-run single to left in the sixth for the Cutters' offense.

Williamsport (23-36) had a one-hitter on June 17 in a seven-inning doubleheader game. The team's previous low in a nine-inning game was a three-hitter on August 2 against Brooklyn.

WIL 4 8 0 (7)

AUB 0 2 0 (8)

W - Junior Tejada (2-0)

L - Carlos Romero (0-4)

Crosscutters Record: 23-36

Next Game: Thursday, August 13, 7:05 p.m. at Auburn

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. vs. Mahoning Valley / Pin Giveaway

New York-Penn League Stories from August 14, 2019

