Scrappers Game on Sunday, August 18th Now Scheduled as Doubleheader at 2:05pm

Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers game on Sunday, August 18th at Eastwood Field is now scheduled as a doubleheader, with first pitch at 2:05 pm. A rainout in Batavia yesterday (Tuesday) has pushed the make-up game to Mahoning Valley. Gates will open at 1:30pm for two seven inning games with a half hour in between. Tickets for Sunday's game will be valid for both games. Sunday is Bark at the Park Night presented by Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley. Bring your four legged friend to the game. It's also Sunday Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley with kids run the bases and a team autograph session after game two. It's the Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - get buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket.

Tickets are on sale now at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field and online at www.mvscrappers.com. For a complete game schedule or more information, visit the Scrappers website or call 330-505-0000.

