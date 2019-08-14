Monsters Mash Cyclones 10-2

BURLINGTON, VT - Behind a 10-run, 15-hit attack the Vermont Lake Monsters stumped the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, 10-2 Wednesday night in the series opener at Centennial Field.

W: Murray (3-0)

L: Jones (0-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Vermont second baseman Marty Bechina went 2-5 with a second-inning two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead, and a two-run double to cap the Lake Monsters' big five-run fifth inning to make it 8-1.

Logan Davidson homered in the bottom of the third for the Lake Monsters, springing the lead to 3-1.

Gavin Garay doubled twice, scoring in the third on Jake Mangum's RBI fielder's choice, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Gavin Garay: 2-3, 2 2B

Jake Ortega: 2-3, RBI

Luke Ritter: 1-4

Jared Biddy: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn allowed 10 runs, the most since surrendering a season-high 11 on June 23 against the Staten Island Yankees.

Jared Biddy has not allowed an earned run as a professional, covering 20 2/3 innings over three minor league levels.

Gavin Garay is 5-7 against the Lake Monsters this season, collecting two doubles and a home run.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Vermont Lake Monsters - Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

Centennial Field - Burlington, VT

Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (1-3, 3.96) vs. RHP Tyler Baum (0-3, 4.50)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

