Two Firework Nights & Craig T. Nelson Highlight Fun-Filled Weekend

June 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







It's one our biggest weekends of the year at Avista Stadium! Join us for fireworks tonight and again on Saturday as the Indians battle the Eugene Emeralds for the top spot in the Northwest League. Plus, don't miss out on a special visit from Spokane's own Craig T. Nelson on Father's Day. Get your tickets now for this jam-packed weekend of fun at the ballpark! Click the links below to reserve your seats.

- Friday, June 16th - Educator Appreciation & Fireworks

- Saturday, June 17th - Fireworks Night

- Sunday, June 18th - Father's Day Game

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EUGENE EMERALDS

Tuesday, June 13th - Southpaw Carson Palmquist struck out a career-high 10 as the Indians defeated the Emeralds, 5-3, in front of 3,292 fans and 188 fans at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

Wednesday, June 14th - It was smooth sailing for Spokane through the first five innings of Wednesday's game. Things dissolved quickly from there. Eugene scored three runs in the sixth and four more in the eighth to defeat the Indians, 11-7, in front of 2,867 fans at Avista Stadium for Mystery Photo Giveaway Night presented by Coors Light and Rock 94 1/2.

Thursday, June 15th - The Indians (32-27) let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers on Thursday night at Avista Stadium. Leading 5-1 through six innings with a chance to gain ground on Vancouver in the NWL standings, Spokane pitchers coughed up six runs in the seventh inning as the Emeralds (30-30) emerged triumphant, 8-5, in front of 2,564 fans at the ballpark.

Northwest League Stories from June 16, 2023

