Big Fifth Inning Helps Frogs Dust Devils 4-3

Pasco, WA: The AquaSox won a close one on Thursday night off a great pitching performance from starter Raul Alcantara, a three run fifth inning, and a 1-2-3 ninth inning save from Sam Carlson.

Alcantara had one of his best performances of the season going five innings, allowing only two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. On the offensive side, the Frogs were paced by Alberto Rodriguez (3-4, 1 RBI) and Hogan Windish (2-4, 2 RBI).

Everett was facing Tri-City starter Chase Chaney, who has been one of the best starters in the Northwest League through the first two months of play. In 11 appearances, Chaney had a 2.95 ERA coming into Thursday.

The game started out well for the Frogs as Hogan Windish singled in Victor Labrada in the first inning to give Everett an early 1-0 lead. Labrada has been an immediate spark plug for Everett, going 5-9 and scoring four runs in his first two games since coming off the Injured List.

Alcantara cruised through his first three innings of work, holding the Dust Devils scoreless and striking out four. He would run into some trouble in the fourth when he walked the bases loaded which set up a two-out two run double from Tri-City catcher Miles Emmerson that gave the Devils a 2-1 lead.

The Frogs did not take long to respond. In the top of the fifth, Alberto Rodriguez lined a double into right that scored Mike Salvatore and tied the game. The next batter, Hogan Windish, singled in Victor Labrada to give Everett the lead and Ben Ramirez followed that up with an RBI-single to knock in Rodriguez that made it 4-2 in favor of the AquaSox.

This hit knocked Chaney out of the game and Tri-City went to the bullpen. Once again, the Dust Devil bullpen was stellar. They held the Frogs scoreless for the third straight night and have tallied 14.1 scoreless innings in the first three games of the series.

Alcantara would hold Tri-City scoreless in the fifth before handing it to the Everett bullpen. Besides a lone run in the bottom of the eighth, the bullpen was stellar for the Frogs. Jimmy Kingsbury, Peyton Alford and Sam Carlson fired off four innings, giving up one run on no hits.

Sam Carlson finished things off with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

