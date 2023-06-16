Late C's Rally Comes up Short

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians rallied late to bring the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't complete their second consecutive comeback in a 4-2 loss to the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Despite the loss, the C's remain alone in first place after Eugene rallied to beat Spokane earlier in the evening. Six games remain in the first half.

Down 4-2 to start the final frame, a one-out walk to Cade Doughty and a two-base throwing error by the Hillsboro catcher moved Doughty to third. Gabby Martinez walked and was replaced by pinch runner Dasan Brown - Vancouver's leader in steals - with Devonte Brown at the plate. Dasan took off on a 1-1 pitch to Devonte and was thrown out at second on a bang-bang play to end the game while trying to move the tying run into scoring position.

The Hops started the scoring with two runs in the fourth on a solo homer and consecutive doubles, but that was all starter Rafael Sanchez (L, 0-4) would allow in five innings of work. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out four.

A run in the fifth for the C's spoiled the shutout. Devonte singled with two outs, stole second and third then scored on Estiven Machado's infield single to make it 2-1.

Hillsboro's J.J. D'Orazio hit a two-run homer in the sixth that proved to be the difference maker. The Canadians responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame on a two-out wild pitch that scored Josh Kasevich - who singled to start the inning - from third, but that would be all the offense could muster.

The C's return to action Friday afternoon for another Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat. #11 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos takes the ball for the Canadians opposite Hillsboro's Spencer Giesting. Gates open an 12 p.m. and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Coverage is available on Bally Live, the MiLB First Pitch app, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

