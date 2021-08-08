Two Big Innings Help Shuckers Secure Win and Series Split

August 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - A combined effort by the pitching staff and a pair of multi-run innings helped the Biloxi Shuckers (32-52) top the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-42) 5-2 on Sunday evening at MGM Park. With the win, the Shuckers split their series against the Blue Wahoos and conclude their homestand with a 7-6 record.

RHP Lucas Erceg got the start for the Shuckers and was electric out of the gate, striking out five batters and issuing just a walk in his first two innings. Erceg would notch another strikeout in the third, setting a new career high, before allowing a double to Peyton Burdick with two outs in the third. Erceg was lifted for RHP Bubba Derby, who stranded Burdick at second and pitched a scoreless frame of his own.

The Wahoos put together their most dangerous threat to score in the top of the fifth inning. RHP Braden Webb (W, 4-5) issued a one-out walk to Zack Kone, who moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a groundout. Webb struck out Marcos Rivera for the final out in the fifth and followed it up with a scoreless sixth inning.

Biloxi would finally break the deadlock in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ryan Aguilar doubled to start the inning against RHP Jeff Lindgren (L, 3-8), bringing up David Hamilton. The Shuckers' shortstop laid down a bunt that was picked up by catcher Santiago Chavez, who threw over the head of the third baseman in an attempt to get the lead runner, allowing Aguilar to score and Hamilton to advance to second, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Hamilton advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alexander Palma, moving Biloxi in front 2-0. A hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases and Gabriel Garcia worked a free pass to force in another run, putting the Shuckers up 3-0.

The Shuckers would add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Aguilar reached to start the inning on a fielding error and stole second before tagging up on a flyout by Hamilton. A sacrifice fly by Mitch Longo made it 4-0 and David Fry followed with a solo home run to right field, his ninth of the game, widening the Shuckers advantage to 5-0.

Pensacola scored one run in the eighth and one in the ninth, but five Shuckers' relievers combined to pitch the final 6.1 frames for the Shuckers.

After a day off, the Shuckers kicks off a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves starting on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Jesus Castillo (3-6, 5.57) to the mound while the M-Braves have not named a starter for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

Individual tickets are on sale for all 2021 Shuckers home games and promotions for August can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.