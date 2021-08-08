Blue Wahoos Fall in Series Finale Despite Burdick's Hot Hitting

Peyton Burdick of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Biloxi took advantage of Blue Wahoos miscues in the sixth inning to break open a scoreless game and followed with a 5-2 win Sunday in the series finale between the teams.

The outcome earned the Shuckers (32-52) a split in the six games at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss. The Blue Wahoos (42-42) dropped back to .500 and extended their struggles to secure a series win since taking five of six games from Biloxi during the Fourth of July weekend in Pensacola.

Following the game, the Blue Wahoos returned home and will begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with the first six games against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Biscuits (47-36) are a half-game behind the Mississippi Braves atop their division in the Double-A South.

The Biscuits' series will feature a special "Social Media Night" on Tuesday, followed by the much-anticipated "Crabzilla Festival" on Wednesday. In that game, the Blue Wahoos will wear custom-made, bright orange uniforms with a cartoon crab on the backside of the pants that have been a viral sensation after the team dubbed them the 'worst uniforms of all time' last week.

In addition, there will be a Giveaway Friday promotion and the standard Saturday fireworks show during the homestand. The Blue Wahoos will then host the Shuckers for a series which begins Aug. 17.

Sunday's game in Biloxi began with outstanding pitching on both sides. Blue Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren (3-8, 4.77 ERA) produced one of his finest outings of the season before running into trouble in the sixth.

The Shuckers began their rally with a leadoff double by Ryan Aguilar - only the fourth hit allowed by Lindgren - then followed by scoring three runs without another hit.

A throwing error by Blue Wahoos catcher Santiago Chavez on a sacrifice bunt attempted allowed the first run to score. Then a wild pitch and a one-out walk by Lindgren led to a pitching change. Lindgren left with 5.1 innings pitched four hits, one earned run and walked just one batter in a solid outing.

Reliever Jefry Yan replaced Lindgren and struggled. He threw a wild pitch, followed by an RBI sacrifice fly, then hit a batter and walked the next two to force in a third run.

The Shuckers added two more runs in the seventh inning on an error followed by a home run off reliever Matt Pobereyko.

The Blue Wahoos got their first run in the eighth inning after Peyton Burdick led off with a walk and scored on Chris Chinea's one-out single.

It was another big game for Burdick, who went 3-for-4 and drove in a ninth-inning run. With the performance tonight, he raised his batting average in the month of August to .480, best in the Double-A South among qualified hitters.

Chinea had two hits in the game, along with a walk to boost his average to .278.

In the first six innings, the Blue Wahoos had just two hits, both by Burdick, and only four baserunners. The Shuckers first three pitchers combined to record seven strikeouts and just two walks.

