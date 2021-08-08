After Long Delay, Smokies Rally to Beat Biscuits

August 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (35-44) came from behind to beat the Montgomery Biscuits (46-36), 5-2 in eight innings, Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. After a 2:56 rain delay before the first pitch, the game was shortened to seven innings. The Smokies were down to their final strike in the seventh when Christopher Morel hit an RBI infield single that scored Jared Young from second to tie the game at one.

After the delay, both starting pitchers dominated, but neither factored in the decision. RHP Javier Assad allowed just two hits and an unearned run over six innings. Assad struck out four in his fifth quality start of the season. Biscuits starter RHP Jayden Murray retired the first 14 Smokies before Chase Strumpf singled with two outs in the fourth. Murray allowed just one hit and struck out six over five innings.

Montgomery scored their lone run off Assad in the fourth. Jim Haley reached on a two-base error to open up the inning, moved to third on a single, and scored on Ruben Cardenas' sacrifice fly.

In the top of the seventh, Jared Young hit a one-out single, then moved to second when Strumpf walked with two outs. With a 2-2 count, Morel hit a chopper that was fielded by Biscuits shortstop Ford Proctor in shallow left, Young never stopped running and scored the tying run from second base.

The Smokies scored four times in the eighth inning. Tyler Payne, the bonus runner, scored on Delvin Zinn's RBI fielder's choice to give the Smokies their first lead. Zinn reached on a throwing error, then Carlos Sepulveda walked. After another Biscuits error advanced both runners, Young hit a two-run single to put the Smokies in front 4-1. Nelson Velazquez followed with an RBI triple. Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to round out the scoring.

LHP Bryan Hudson (W, 5-2) earned the win in relief. Hudson allowed two hits and an unearned run in two innings, he also struck out three. Young finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Strumpf also reached twice in the win.

The Smokies and Biscuits conclude their series Sunday afternoon. First pitch between RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 0.00) and RHP Easton McGee is scheduled for 4:33 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday, August 10 to begin a 12-game homestand. Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium is Taco Tuesday. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 8, 2021

After Long Delay, Smokies Rally to Beat Biscuits - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.