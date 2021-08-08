Chattanooga Suffers 26-3 Loss to Rocket City

August 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped the final game of their series to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 26-3.

Rocket City scored early and often, driving home 15 runs over the first three innings. Overall, the Trash Pandas had 23 hits, 10 doubles, and five home runs. Each starter scored two runs and three players had three or more hits. Izzy Wilson had a game-high six hits and drove in four. Leadoff hitter Luis Avilies Jr. had four extra-base hits including two home runs.

Despite the loss, the home team had several bright spots. A day after ending his 23-game on-base streak, Drew Mount smacked a two-run home run. Fellow outfielder Matt Lloyd also had a big day, collecting a season-high three hits.

Reliever Michael Byrne pitched 1.2 innings and was the lone Lookouts pitcher to not allow a run.

After an off-day tomorrow, the Lookouts head to Birmingham to play the North Division leader, the Birmingham Barons. They return home on August 24.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.