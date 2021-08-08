Chattanooga Suffers 26-3 Loss to Rocket City
August 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped the final game of their series to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 26-3.
Rocket City scored early and often, driving home 15 runs over the first three innings. Overall, the Trash Pandas had 23 hits, 10 doubles, and five home runs. Each starter scored two runs and three players had three or more hits. Izzy Wilson had a game-high six hits and drove in four. Leadoff hitter Luis Avilies Jr. had four extra-base hits including two home runs.
Despite the loss, the home team had several bright spots. A day after ending his 23-game on-base streak, Drew Mount smacked a two-run home run. Fellow outfielder Matt Lloyd also had a big day, collecting a season-high three hits.
Reliever Michael Byrne pitched 1.2 innings and was the lone Lookouts pitcher to not allow a run.
After an off-day tomorrow, the Lookouts head to Birmingham to play the North Division leader, the Birmingham Barons. They return home on August 24.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from August 8, 2021
- Chattanooga Suffers 26-3 Loss to Rocket City - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Blue Wahoos Fall in Series Finale Despite Burdick's Hot Hitting - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Two Big Innings Help Shuckers Secure Win and Series Split - Biloxi Shuckers
- Elder Wins Again as M-Braves Take Third-Straight from Barons, 5-2, Win Series - Mississippi Braves
- Smokies Shutout Sunday Afternoon in Montgomery - Tennessee Smokies
- Biscuits Blank Smokies, 2-0 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Trash Pandas Bash Records in Historic 26-3 Win - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Sunday, August 8 at Birmingham Barons: 4:00 PM CT: Regions Field - Mississippi Braves
- After Long Delay, Smokies Rally to Beat Biscuits - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Lookouts Stories
- Chattanooga Suffers 26-3 Loss to Rocket City
- Lookouts Lose 14-2
- Lookouts Win 11-1 over Trash Pandas
- Trash Pandas Defeat Lookouts, 5-1
- Rough 8th Inning Dooms Lookouts