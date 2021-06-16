Two Big Home Runs Send Nuts to Third Straight Loss

Modesto, CA - A pair of San Jose Giants home runs helped send the Modesto Nuts to a 6-5 defeat at John Thurman Field on Tuesday night.

Ricardo Genoves launched his sixth home run of the year in the first inning to start the scoring for the Giants (25-12). Genvoes blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall to put the Giants in front first against Josias De Los Santos (L, 2-4).

Carson Ragsdale was sharp in his start for the Giants. The righty allowed only one hit in the first three innings. The Nuts (21-16) had a big scoring chance in the fourth when they loaded the bases with only one out. Ragsdale used a strikeout and fly out to avoid trouble. Ragsdale would work four shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

The Nuts tied the game in the fifth when Cade Marlowe doubled home Victor Labrada. Marlowe scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

The Giants took the lead back in the sixth inning when Marco Luciano smashed a two-run homer as part of a four-run sixth that knocked De Los Santos out of the game. De Los Santos worked 5.1 innings allowing five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

In the seventh, the Nuts mounted another rally scoring three runs and loading the bases down by one with one out before Austin Reich (S, 1) slammed the door shut. He got the final two outs of the seventh inning before a perfect eighth. In the ninth, Matt Scheffler walked with one out before Dariel Gomez lined into a game -ending double play.

Game two of the six-game series between the Modesto Nuts and San Jose Giants is at 7:05 pm on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

