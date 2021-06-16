Grizzlies Slug Their Way Past Ports 14-3

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-12) mashed their way to a 14-3 victory over the Stockton Ports (13-24) Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies extended their home win streak to seven games and improved to 6-1 in the first game of a series.

Fresno's offense exploded for a season-high 14 runs on 17 hits. Eight of the nine starters recorded at least one hit with six notching multi-hit affairs. Five different batters also scored two or more runs and four starters added multi-RBI contests. The Grizzlies mustered seven extra-base hits, a season-high. Ezequiel Tovar blasted a solo shot in the third, his sixth of the season. It was his third consecutive game going deep. Bladimir Restituyo was a homer shy of the cycle. The center fielder stole two bases as well. Daniel Montano picked up three hits and runs with one going for a double. Julio Carreras, Drew Romo and Zac Veen all whacked a two-bagger and scored twice in the triumph.

The run support was enough for Mike Ruff to enjoy his fourth win of the 2021 campaign. The righty dazzled for six innings, striking out five. Blair Calvo and Anderson Bido finished the final three frames with Calvo punching out a trio of Stockton batters.

The Ports scattered six hits in the loss with Robert Puason launching his first professional big fly. Junior Perez reached base four times with a pair of walks and rips. Starter Daniel Palencia (0-1) took the decision after two innings of work. Both squads are back at it tomorrow night from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (3-5, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, R, 2 SB)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- C Drew Romo (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Daniel Montano (3-4, 2B, 3 R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- SS Robert Puason (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Junior Perez (2-2, R, 2 BB, SB)

- 2B Joshwan Wright (1-4, 2B, RBI, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 16 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Daniel Martinez (2-1, 4.19) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (0-0, 0.00), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Bladimir Restituyo stole two bases Tuesday night, giving him 13 on the season. He is second on the club in steals, trailing Zac Veen, who has 20. Restituyo has now tied Wilmer Difo in swipes, who led the Grizzlies in 2019.

