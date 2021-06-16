Robinson Pina Dazzles But Storm Come Back to Down Inland Empire

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino received a brilliant starting pitching performance from Robinson Pina in the series opener of a six-game set versus Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, but the Storm scored six times versus the Sixers' bullpen in a 6-2 win. Pina dazzled for seven innings of shutout baseball but did not figure in the decision.

Pina and Lake Elsinore starter Carlos Guarate were both strong as the contest was scoreless until the third inning when Inland Empire (16-20) DH Jose Reyes smoked a solo shot out to right field giving the Sixers a 1-0 advantage. Guarate allowed just the one run on four hits with no walks and three Ks in six innings. Pina carved the Storm up retiring the first 14 batters he faced before allowing a fifth inning double. He surrendered just two hits over seven frames and struck out the side in order in his final frame. Pina finished without allowing a walk and striking out nine. The Storm (18-19) took a 2-1 lead in the eighth after Pina's exit as Jordy Barley drilled a two-run homer to left against Sixers' righty Shane Kelso (0-1). The 66ers answered in the bottom of the frame when Reyes doubled to open the frame and then moved to third and home on two separate wild pitches from southpaw Ramon Perez (3-2) making it 2-2. The Storm loaded the bases in the ninth versus Kelso and took a 3-2 lead as Sean Guilbe was hit by a pitch to knock in a run. With the bases still loaded, Gilberto Vizcarra singled against new pitcher Taylor Ahearn knocking home two runs. A third run scored on a throwing error on the play for a 6-2 advantage. Reyes finished with a homer and a double with one RBI and scored both 66ers' runs. The 66ers were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Pina has now tossed 12.2 scoreless innings since joining the 66ers.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

