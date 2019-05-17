Tulsa Wins Dramatic Game 4 in Overtime

TULSA, OK - Prior to the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, it had been 25 years since the Tulsa Oilers (10-7-0) won an overtime playoff game on home ice. They now have two in 33 days, after Charlie Sampair scored the game-winner 9:41 into overtime to help the Oilers beat the Toledo Walleye (10-3-2), 2-1 Friday at the BOK Center. The best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series is now tied 2-2.

The momentum in an evenly-played first period shifted in Toledo's favor late in the frame, as the Walleye controlled the puck possession in the final five minutes, leading to the game's first goal. Brendan Kotyk's shot from the point made it through traffic and into the net with 2:21 left in the period as Toledo carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Tulsa tied the game on a second period power play, when Alex Dostie was left all alone in the high slot and ripped a wrist shot passed Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle. Late in the stanza, Devin Williams made a huge left pad, buzzer-beating save on a short-handed breakaway, robbing Toledo's Ben Storm. The follow-up from A.J. Jenks clanked off the post right at the horn, as the teams entered the third period tied at 1-1.

After a scoreless third period where Williams and Nagle traded big save for big save, Sampair turned at the top of the right circle and snapped a shot from the slot underneath the crossbar to win the game in overtime.

Game 5 of the series is Saturday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center, before the two teams head back to the Huntington Center in Toledo for Game 6 Monday at 6:35pm CT. If necessary, a Game 7 would resolve the series Wednesday in Tulsa at the BOK Center at 7:05pm.

