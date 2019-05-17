ECHL Transactions - May 17
May 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 17, 2019:
Florida:
Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte
Add Justin Wade, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve
