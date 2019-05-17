ECHL Transactions - May 17

May 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 17, 2019:

Florida:

Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Justin Wade, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve

