Sheppard Returned from AHL's Charlotte Checkers

May 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





St. John's, NL - Defenseman Derek Sheppard has been returned to the Florida Everblades from the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced Friday.

Sheppard was called up to Charlotte on April 3 and played four regular season games and six postseason games for the Checkers in his second AHL stint of the season.

A six-foot, 215-pound defenseman, Sheppard scored his first career AHL goal in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals in a 4-1 win over the Hersey Bears. He finished the regular season with one assist and 24 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Checkers.

Sheppard, 24, was named to the ECHL's All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team following a standout first full season in the league. The Ajax, Ontario, native was tied for the league lead among rookie defensemen with 14 goals and was third among rookie defensemen with 40 points (14g-26a) in the regular season. His 40-point season was the highest scoring regular season by a rookie defenseman in Everblades franchise history.

Sheppard was added to the 'Blades roster at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. He logged ice time in 10 games in the regular season and scored seven points (4g-3a), while he put up one assist in 17 playoff games in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Before joining the Everblades, Sheppard played four seasons with York University (USports) from 2014-18. He scored at least 19 points in each season, including a career-high 32 points (12g-20a) as a junior in 2016-17, and finished with 100 points (33g-67a) in 111 career games with the Lions.

Florida is set to battle the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Growlers lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

-

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fits into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.