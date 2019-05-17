O'Brien's Hat Trick Pushes Growlers Past Everblades in Game 4

May 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





St. John's, NL - Zach O'Brien registered a hat trick and the Newfoundland Growlers scored three times on the power play to earn a 6-0 win over the Florida Everblades in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night at Mile One Centre.

With the Growlers (11-4-1) leading the 'Blades (9-5-1) by two after the opening period, Newfoundland then struck for four goals in the middle frame to claim a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Growlers opened the scoring for the second straight game on the 12th postseason goal by O'Brien. Florida goaltender Callum Booth made the save on Scott Pooley's initial shot from the right corner, but the rebound popped right to O'Brien in the slot. He blasted it past Booth with 5:41 left in the first.

The Growlers moved their advantage to two goals in the last minute of the opening period. Newfoundland's Josh Kestner won a foot race to the puck at the 'Blades blue line and then slid a backhand shot past Booth on the ensuing breakaway to increase the Growlers' lead to two.

O'Brien and Giorgio Estephan scored a little more than two-and-a-half minutes apart in the second to advance the Growlers lead to 4-0.

Brady Ferguson and O'Brien then scored consecutive five-on-three power-play goals in the last five minutes of the second period to finish the scoring in the middle frame.

Booth made 20 saves in his first road loss of the playoffs, ending his five-game road winning streak.

Michael Garteig finished with 28 saves to earn his second shutout of the postseason.

The 'Blades face a must-win situation on Saturday night when the two teams meet for Game 5 at Mile One Centre. Faceoff is slated for 5:30 ET.

-

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fits into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.