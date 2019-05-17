Growlers Put Florida on the Brink with 6-0 Victory

The Newfoundland Growlers are one win away from the Kelly Cup Finals after a 6-0 victory over the Florida Everblades Friday night at Mile One Centre.

Newfoundland native Zach O'Brien got the scoring starting for the Growlers with a one-time blast that Everblades goalie Callum Booth couldn't handle. Five minutes later, Giorgio Estephan launched Josh Kestner through the middle of the ice, Kestner made good on the breakaway chance to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Zach O'Brien continued to score in the second period and the Growlers would just continue the trend as the Everblades carved a rut to the penalty box, as Ben Masella and Patrick McCarron both earned game misconducts.

Zach O'Brien, Brady Ferguson and Giorgio Estephan all earned powerplay tallies to end the period, with O'Brien earning the hat-trick, his second of the playoffs.

Callum Booth was replaced by Jeremy Helvig to start the third period, while Growlers goalie Michael Garteig earned his second shutout of the playoffs with 28 saves.

The Everblades became unhinged in the third as they taunted the Growlers, The Everblades finished the game with 79 penalty minutes.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien scored his second hat-trick of the postseason.

Micheal Gartieg earned his second shutout of the postseason

The three stars were 3 - M. Garteig (FL), 2 - B. Ferguson (NFL) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (FL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest to the Kelly Cup Saturday Night at Mile One Centre against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box office and online at mileonecentre.com.

