Tuesday's 'Strike out Cancer' Night Game to Feature Amazing In-Game Raffle with over 40 Items to Win

The Bisons open a 6-game showdown against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night with a night with their annual Strike Out Cancer Night, presented by the WNY Imaging Group and to benefit both the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and American Cancer Society. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m., but you'll want to get to the ballpark when the gates open at 5:00 p.m. for a very special In-Game Raffle featuring some amazing prizes.

There will be over 40 items you can win, including a Stefon Diggs signed Bills jersey, a Tage Thompson signed Sabres jersey, a game-worn and autographed Bisons 'Lacrosse Night jersey, free training from F45 Fitness in Amherst or a free foursome at Cloverbank Country Club....and that's just to name a few. We have been lucky enough to receive donations from a number of local establishments looking to help raise as much money as possible for the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and the American Cancer Society.

Tuesday's night game against the IronPigs is also a TWOSday Night at Sahlen Field, meaning great-tasting Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 all game long. The weather looks amazing and we are playing to support a great cause, so join us Tuesday night for Strike Out Cancer Night!

