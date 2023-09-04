No-Hitter Earns Smeltzer IL Pitcher of the Week Honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 28-September 3, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Smeltzer threw the first no-hitter in Jumbo Shrimp history (2017-present) in the finale of Friday's doubleheader against Charlotte. The 27-year-old made 98 pitches in the seven-inning performance, scattering three walks while striking out four. The no-hitter was the first for Jacksonville since August 15, 2010, when Elih Villaneuva tossed a rain-shortened five-inning no-hitter against Carolina. It's the club's first no-hitter of more than five innings since Chad Billingsley and Jonathan Broxton no-hit Birmingham in the postseason on September 6, 2005, and the first regular season no-hitter of at least six innings since Kevin Mobley no-hit Tennessee on August 3, 2000.

A native of Pennsauken, N.J., Smeltzer has made 18 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2023. He also has pitched in eight games, including one start at the major league level with the Miami Marlins.

Originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the 33rd round of the 2014 draft out of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School (Pennsauken, N.J.), Smeltzer opted to attend Florida Gulf Coast University rather than enter the professional ranks. After one season, he transferred to San Jacinto College (Pasadena, Texas), where he pitched for one year. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Smeltzer in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

Smeltzer reached as high as Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' organization before he was traded on July 31, 2018 to the Minnesota Twins as part of the package for infielder Brian Dozier. After pitching with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester to begin the 2019 campaign, Smeltzer was promoted to the major leagues on May 28, 2019, when he made his major league debut for the Twins at Minnesota's Target Field. Smelter tossed 6.0 shutout innings that night against the Milwaukee Brewers, ceding three hits and striking out seven without a walk.

Over parts of five major league seasons, mainly with Minnesota, Smeltzer has gone 9-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 42 games, including 20 starts.

Smeltzer is the third Jumbo Shrimp to earn a weekly honor in 2023. Right-hander Jeff Lindgren was the circuit's Pitcher of the Week for June 5-11, and infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards won the IL's Player of the Week award for both July 3-9 and July 31-August 6.

